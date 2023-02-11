Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of INVH opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,125,000 after buying an additional 225,830 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 77.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after buying an additional 402,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 777,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

