InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

NVIV opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Further Reading

