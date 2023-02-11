Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.61

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.61 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 30.60 ($0.37). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 1,481,993 shares changing hands.

Iofina Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.60 million and a PE ratio of 983.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

