IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $643.99 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $643.99 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000617 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002680 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015653 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000145 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
