IPVERSE (IPV) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $28,804.38 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

