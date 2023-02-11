iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

