iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the January 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $57.15.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,432,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.