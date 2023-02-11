iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the January 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $57.15.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
