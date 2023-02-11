iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 927,700 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the January 15th total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,888,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

