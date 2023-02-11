iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 93.4% in January

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
SUSC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,380. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF
