iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Holdings Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 3.68% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

UAE stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

