ITT (NYSE:ITT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.95 EPS.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $90.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.44.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ITT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ITT by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

