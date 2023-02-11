Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $151.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.50.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.81.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,302,000 after purchasing an additional 723,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.