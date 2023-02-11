Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in January

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,767. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

About Japan Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.