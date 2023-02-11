Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 77.7% in January

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

JOF remained flat at $6.92 during trading on Friday. 56,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,693. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.