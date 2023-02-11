Jefferies Financial Group Comments on StoneX Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

StoneX Group Stock Up 4.9 %

SNEX stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $104.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.10 million.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,711 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $460,782.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,259.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,365 in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Stories

