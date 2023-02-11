Jefferies Financial Group Cuts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $20.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $37.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 1.6 %

ZIM opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 52.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,551,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,969,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after purchasing an additional 390,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

