Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Trading Down 0.4 %

HSON stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

HSON has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.