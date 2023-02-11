Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance
Shares of JEXYY stock remained flat at $19.96 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161. Jiangsu Expressway has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jiangsu Expressway (JEXYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.