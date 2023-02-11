Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of JEXYY stock remained flat at $19.96 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161. Jiangsu Expressway has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

