John Bicket Sells 10,943 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $165,786.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,276.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $718,498.68.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $228,373.86.

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,391.65.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT opened at $15.16 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

