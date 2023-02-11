Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.0916 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Joystick has a total market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $54,812.92 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0916 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00047710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031678 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00220419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09379867 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51,868.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.