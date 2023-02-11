JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 665

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.05) to GBX 665 ($7.99) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.80) to GBX 820 ($9.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.17) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 727.50 ($8.75).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 621.80 ($7.47) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 501 ($6.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 619.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 600.87.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

