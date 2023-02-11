JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $11.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,084,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $860,296.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,084,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,731.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,464,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,814 shares of company stock worth $4,788,986 over the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.