JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $158.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

