JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $34.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.83.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. Intapp has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

In other Intapp news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $2,199,011.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intapp news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $2,199,011.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,171 shares of company stock valued at $6,761,536. 48.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Intapp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Intapp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intapp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.