Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 158,570 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.55% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 616,864 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,810.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 338,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 326,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.80 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.