Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ecolab by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

NYSE:ECL opened at $146.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

