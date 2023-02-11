Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,605 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $230.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.82 and a 200-day moving average of $233.99. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

