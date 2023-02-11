Keep Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.15 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $170.72 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00432115 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,226.29 or 0.28624076 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep is an incentivized network for storing and encrypting private data on the public blockchain. The network is made of off-chain containers for private data known as keeps, while the KEEP work token enables it to be completely permissionless. Keep solves the main problem holding back blockchain adoption: that data on public blockchains are public. With Keep, developers can finally build fully decentralized apps. Visit Keep to learn more and stake, and tBTC to see its power in action.tBTC, a Bitcoin bridge on Ethereum, is the first application built on top of the Keep network. It is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group. tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token pegged to the price of Bitcoin. It facilitates Bitcoin holders acting on the Ethereum blockchain, accessing the DeFi ecosystem, and earning with their Bitcoin.KEEP is the network’s native work token with dividends and a slashing model. It provides the sybil resistance that allows the Keep network to be censorship resistant and permissionless.KEEP can be used to:Secure the Keep Network and tBTC via stakingRun the random beacon and ECDSA nodes on the networkRun tBTC, similar to running a full node. KEEP stakers can play an even larger role as tBTC signers by bonding ETH.Earn fees for providing work on the networkKEEP applications and tools include:Keep Random BeacontBTC -“

