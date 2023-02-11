Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $6,763,000.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,846. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.