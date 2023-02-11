Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.11.

K opened at $67.69 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,986,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

