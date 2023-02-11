Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.86.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($137.63) to €117.00 ($125.81) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Price Performance

Shares of KRYAY opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $126.12.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.