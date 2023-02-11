Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple, brass wood, yellow and white birch, white and black ash, and black cherry.

