Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.