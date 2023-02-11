Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

See Also

