KeyCorp Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,780.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $42.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $51.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,872.68.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,515.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,549.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 42.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

