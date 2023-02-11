Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 88.8% in January

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kion Group from €58.00 ($62.37) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

KIGRY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.94. 50,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

