KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 4,816.0% from the January 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE KIO opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $144,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

