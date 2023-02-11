KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 4,816.0% from the January 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE KIO opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.47.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%.
Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
