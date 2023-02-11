Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $22.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.43) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre Stock Down 2.5 %

KLPEF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.