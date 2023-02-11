Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.68 million. Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.07 EPS.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,597. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.10.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

About Knowles

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,608,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,671 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

