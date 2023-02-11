KonPay (KON) Price Tops $0.0783 on Top Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. KonPay has a total market cap of $112.81 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KonPay has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One KonPay coin can now be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00431593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,213.61 or 0.28595908 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000191 BTC.

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

