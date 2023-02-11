Korea Investment CORP Acquires 39,225 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $48,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $228.30 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

