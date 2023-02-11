Korea Investment CORP Buys 28,212 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.16% of Eaton worth $85,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after buying an additional 381,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,170,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $171.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day moving average is $151.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

