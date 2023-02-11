Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,159 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $67,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

