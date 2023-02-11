Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.19% of IQVIA worth $65,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $222.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

