Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $63,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

