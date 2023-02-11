Korea Investment CORP Has $53.26 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,225,180 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Intel worth $53,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

