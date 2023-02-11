Korea Investment CORP Has $74.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,109 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,868,000.

IVV opened at $409.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.34 and its 200-day moving average is $394.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

