Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,691 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Progressive worth $56,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,967,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $139.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.71.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

