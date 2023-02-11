Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $59,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

