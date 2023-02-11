Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 132,625 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,856,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.0 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

