Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.54.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $89.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.